The Tacoma Rainiers won their home opener on Tuesday, easily beating visiting El Paso 7-2 in a Pacific Coast League game in front of 4,659 at Cheney Stadium. Tyler O’Neill hit his second home run of the season, and the Rainiers (2-3) had 11 hits overall.

Starting pitcher Christian Bergman went five innings for Tacoma, striking out seven.