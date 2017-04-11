In front of 4,659 at Cheney Stadium, Tacoma wins 7-2.
The Tacoma Rainiers won their home opener on Tuesday, easily beating visiting El Paso 7-2 in a Pacific Coast League game in front of 4,659 at Cheney Stadium. Tyler O’Neill hit his second home run of the season, and the Rainiers (2-3) had 11 hits overall.
Starting pitcher Christian Bergman went five innings for Tacoma, striking out seven.
