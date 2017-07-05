Tacoma lost 6-3 at Reno in a Pacific Coast League game Wednesday night.
A night after hitting two dingers, Rainiers left fielder Tyler O’Neill hit another home run, his 14th of the season, but Tacoma lost 6-3 at Reno in a Pacific Coast League game Wednesday night.
First baseman D.J. Peterson had a triple, but the Rainiers (44-40) had some trouble on the mound. Starting pitcher Rob Whalen (0-7) allowed five runs in five innings of work. Reliever Max Povse did follow that with two perfect innings, striking out three.
• The Rainiers announced Dan Vogelbach will compete in the Triple-A Home Run Derby Monday.
At Everett 13, Tri-City 3
The AquaSox (9-12) mashed 15 hits and beat the visiting Dust Devils at Everett Memorial Stadium in a Northwest League matchup. Second baseman Joseph Rosa had three hits, including a double, and is batting .321 this season. Third baseman Johnny Adams had two doubles.
