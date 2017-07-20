Tacoma beat Albuquerque 14-11 on Thursday.

Two home runs apiece from Tyler O’Neill and Gordon Beckham highlighted an offensive showcase put on by the Tacoma Rainiers in a 14-11 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Thursday afternoon in a Pacific Coast League game at Isotopes Park.

O’Neill, serving as the designated hitter, led the Rainiers offense with five RBI coming off a 2-for-5, two home run performance. He finished the five-game series in Albuquerque with five home runs, and has now hit 13 long balls over his last 24 games played.

Overall, the Rainiers (48-50) collected a season-high 14 runs on 18 hits while launching five home runs.