Two home runs apiece from Tyler O’Neill and Gordon Beckham highlighted an offensive showcase put on by the Tacoma Rainiers in a 14-11 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Thursday afternoon in a Pacific Coast League game at Isotopes Park.
O’Neill, serving as the designated hitter, led the Rainiers offense with five RBI coming off a 2-for-5, two home run performance. He finished the five-game series in Albuquerque with five home runs, and has now hit 13 long balls over his last 24 games played.
Overall, the Rainiers (48-50) collected a season-high 14 runs on 18 hits while launching five home runs.
