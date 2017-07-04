Christian Bergman started for Tacoma (44-39) and improved to 6-0 on the season.

Aided by two home runs from left fielder Tyler O’Neill, his 12th and 13th of the season, and designated hitter D.J. Peterson, his 10th, the Tacoma Rainiers romped on the Aces 12-4 in a Pacific Coast League game Tuesday night in Reno, Nev.

Christian Bergman (6-0) started for Tacoma (44-39) and allowed four runs in 61/3 innings on nine hits, with three strikeouts.

The Rainiers totaled 16 hits. Second baseman Gordon Beckham was 4 for 5 with two runs scored. Peterson had a double to go with his homer. Game-time temperature was 91 degrees.

Tri-City 8, at Everett 4

In front of 4,698 fans at Everett Memorial Stadium, AquaSox starting pitcher Oliver Jaskie struggled, allowing four runs in one inning of work. Second baseman Joseph Rosa had a home run and a double for Everett (8-12) in the Northwest League game.