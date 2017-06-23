Tyler O’Neill smacked two homers and drove in seven runs as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Reno Aces 13-6 Friday night.

O’Neill hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning. He had a two-run double in the sixth as the Rainiers (38-34) erupted for seven runs. O’Neill hit another two-run shot in the ninth.

D.J. Peterson went 4 for 5, scored three runs and drove in one. Daniel Vogelbach had three hits, two runs and an RBI. Steve Baron went 4 for 5.

At Tri-City 5, Everett 4

Tre Carter hit a walkoff single with two outs in the ninth inning as the Dust Devils topped the AquaSox. Luis Almanzar scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single and stole second.

Onil Pena doubled twice and singled for the AquaSox (3-6).