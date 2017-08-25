Tuffy Gosewisch drove in Daniel Vogelbach with a sacrifice fly in the third inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 7-3 win over the host Fresno Grizzlies.
Tuffy Gosewisch drove in Daniel Vogelbach with a sacrifice fly in the third inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 7-3 win over the host Fresno Grizzlies on Friday in the Pacific Coast League.
Gosewisch’s RBI capped a two-run inning and gave the Rainiers (65-67) a 3-2 lead after Mike Marjama hit an RBI double earlier in the inning. Gosewisch finished with three RBI.
Evan Marshall (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Fresno starter Lance McCullers (0-1) took the loss.
Despite the loss, Fresno is 10-4 against Tacoma this season.
At Everett 11, Vancouver 4
Onil Pena hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Joe Venturino had three hits and four RBI for the AquaSox (32-36). Everett starter Andres Torres (7-1) picked up the win after scattering six hits over six scoreless innings.
