Tuffy Gosewisch drove in five runs as the Tacoma Rainiers routed the Albuquerque Isotopes 9-0 Monday night in Pacific Coast League play at Cheney Stadium.

Gosewisch had a three-run homer for Tacoma (43-39) and Andrew Aplin had a solo shot.

Casey Lawrence (2-0) pitched the shutout, scattering eight hits and striking out seven.

AquaSox win

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Everett AquaSox blasted three home runs en route to defeating the Hillsboro Hops 8-4 in Northwest League play.

David Banuelos hit a three-run homer as part of a six-run uprising in the first inning by the AquaSox (8-11). Brayan Hernandez hit a solo shot in the second inning and Eugene Helder had a solo shot in the third.

AquaSox starter Andres Torres (3-0) went six innings, allowing three hits and one run.