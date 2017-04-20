His RBI double was the game winner, and Tacoma used a grand slam from Dan Vogelbach to beat El Paso 6-5.

Dan Vogelbach tied the game at 5-5 in the seventh inning with a grand slam. He was 1 for 3 with three walks. Gosewisch, who drove in Boog Powell for the winning run, hit two doubles, and Gordon Beckham homered.

Tacoma starter Dillon Overton gave up five runs on six hits in 21/3 innings. He fanned three and walked one. Tacoma wraps up the four-game set Friday before heading to Albuquerque.