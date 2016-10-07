The wild-card Toronto Blue Jays have rediscovered their power stroke in October, and are going home with a chance to sweep the Texas Rangers in the AL Division Series after a 5-3 victory in Game 2.

ARLINGTON, Texas – The wild-card Toronto Blue Jays have rediscovered their power stroke in October, and are going home with a chance to sweep the Texas Rangers in the AL Division Series after a 5-3 victory Friday.

Edwin Encarnacion capped a three-homer burst in the fifth inning off Yu Darvish, and Toronto won on a dreary, misty afternoon for a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five matchup.

One important reminder, though: Last fall, Toronto lost the first two games of the ALDS at home against Texas, then rallied to win the series.

“I learned something last year … you got to win three games,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “They’ve got a great team over there. You don’t lead the American League, powerhouse league, you don’t luck into that.”

Wearing spikes that had “No Panic” printed on them, closer Roberto Osuna got a five-out save that sent the Blue Jays home looking to clinch the series in Game 3 Sunday.

Osuna entered after reliever Francisco Liriano was hit near the back of the head by Carlos Gomez’s line drive; Liriano was hospitalized as a precaution. It was Osuna’s first appearance since he left the mound in the AL wild-card victory over Baltimore on Tuesday night with a shoulder injury that left his status in doubt.

Liriano later was cleared to fly home with the team.

Kevin Pillar, Ezequiel Carrera and Encarnacion, who ended the wild-card game with a three-run homer in the 11th inning, hit solo homers in a five-batter span in the fifth. Troy Tulowitzki’s two-run drive in the second put 20-game winner J.A. Happ and the Blue Jays ahead.

“Getting behind in the count, and they were looking for fastballs,” Darvish said through his interpreter. “When I left it on the plate, they got it.”

Kluber excels

CLEVELAND – Corey Kluber didn’t show a speck of rust. Rested and ready for the biggest start of his career, he wasn’t going to let the Indians lose any momentum.

Cleveland is on some kind of roll.

Fueled by a crowd that included Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, Kluber carried a shutout into the eighth inning and Lonnie Chisenhall connected for a three-run homer off postseason-cursed David Price, giving Cleveland a 6-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox and a 2-0 lead in their ALDS.

Looking healthy after a late-season leg injury, Kluber limited the AL East champions to three hits over seven innings as the overlooked Indians, who were given a slim chance of advancing before the series began, moved one victory away from returning to the ALCS for the first time since 2007.

As for the Red Sox, David Ortiz and teammates are in serious trouble and have to hope they can get things turned around Sunday in Game 3 at Fenway Park or their turnaround season will be over and Big Papi’s career will be done.

“Backs against the wall,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “It’s pretty clear what lies ahead of us. We go home down 0-2. (Clay) Buchholz on the mound Sunday with an attitude of no tomorrow.”

Chisenhall connected in the second inning off Price, who fell to 0-8 in nine playoff starts and will face the wrath of Red Sox Nation. The left-hander lasted a mere 31/3 innings.

“I know my number is going to be called again to pitch another game in 2016,” Price said. “I want it. I’ll be ready.”