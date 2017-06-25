After winning six straight, the Mariners have lost the last two to the Astros, dropping a series against a team that leads them by 13.5 in the AL West.

Here are three quick thoughts from the Mariners’ 8-2 loss Sunday to the Astros:

1. This was a big series for the Mariners, and they ended it with only one win.

Baseball players don’t often put much emphasis on an individual game or series because the season is too long. They can’t afford to think that way. But after Friday night’s blowout win against the Astros, multiple Mariners’ players, including Felix Hernandez and Jarrod Dyson, said this series against first-place Houston was big because the Astros have been so good and have such a big lead in the division.

This wasn’t a make-or-break series, not considering how well the Mariners have been playing, but it was a good chance to make a little statement. Instead, they lost the final two games of the series after Friday’s 13-3 win.

The Mariners are 39-39.

2. Mariners starter Ariel Miranda was great — except for one inning.

Miranda did much good on Sunday. He pitched deep into the game, recording an out in the eighth inning before finally exiting. He retired the final 11 batters he faced. He allowed only five hits. He needed only 84 pitches to get through 7 1/3 innings.

Again, lots of good things about his start.

But the reason it wasn’t a great start was because of the fourth inning. That was the one inning in which Miranda struggled, and it cost him.

Just consider: He gave up four hits and four runs in the fourth inning. He gave up one hit and no runs in the other 6 1/3 innings he pitched.

Miranda gave up a solo home run to George Springer to lead off the inning. He then allowed a single to Jose Altuve, who reached second because of an error on Miranda, and scored on a double from Carlos Correa, who scored on a two-run, two-out home run from Yuli Gurriel.

The Astros tacked on four more runs in the ninth inning — all off reliever James Pazos — to put the game out of reach.

3. The theme for the Mariners’ offense: too few opportunities, too little from the chances they had.

The Mariners’ best chance was the one they had in the first inning, when they loaded the bases with one out. They got nothing out of it.

Kyle Seager and Mike Zunino both struck out. They did score two runs in the second inning thanks to a two-run double from Robinson Cano, but after that…not much.

The Mariners didn’t get a hit or even a base runner again until the seventh inning. Guillermo Heredia reached on an error and Taylor Motter singled. But Jean Segura struck out and Mitch Haniger flew out to end the inning.

And even that two-run double by Cano left a little on the table. Haniger was thrown out at the plate trying to score from first (The call was reviewed, and although replays looked like Haniger beat the tag, the initial out call stood).

The Mariners also loaded the bases with one out in the ninth inning and, just like in the first inning, left the bases loaded.