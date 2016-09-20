Sunday’s Angels-Blue Jays game was delayed for 13 minutes when players went scurrying away from a swarm of bees.

This is what you call going to Plan Bee. Or invoking the Outfield Fly Rule, perhaps.

Whatever term you want to use, players scurried for cover in Sunday’s Angels-Blue Jays game when a swarm of bees descended upon the outfield, delaying the proceedings for 13 minutes.

QB headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “Browns confirm Cody Kessler will make his final NFL start on Sunday.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Patriots order bulk shipment of quarterbacks from Costco.”

Stat of the Week

Orioles backup catcher Caleb Joseph is threatening to become the first big-leaguer to finish a season with 100-plus at-bats and zero RBI since the latter became an official statistic in 1920. Through Monday, he was batting .183 with that big, fat zero in 126 at-bats.

Stick the landing

Q: What was the best part about the Seahawks’ return flight home after Sunday’s 9-3 loss in L.A.?

A: Getting to witness a touchdown.

The doctor is out

“I’m not a doctor,” said Bill Belichick, deflecting constant questions about the status of injured QB Jimmy Garoppolo. “I’m a football coach.”

He even plays one on TV.

Fair trade

Cubs president Theo Epstein sat incognito in the Wrigley Field bleachers during a game last week.

No word on whether that meant Steve Bartman got to be GM for a day.

Talking the talk

• Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, to AP, on playing catch with suspended Pats QB Tom Brady during pregame warmups last Saturday: “He can whip it. He can throw it well. I wish I wouldn’t have given him the wind.”

• Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, to reporters, on the loss of Garoppolo: “This game is a 100 percent injury rate.”

• Reds pitcher Dan Straily, via Twitter, after finally getting his first MLB hit — in his 49th at-bat: “.021 never looked so good!”

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, on the skimpy red-carpet outfits at the Emmy Awards: “Those people made Olympic beach-volleyball players look overdressed.”

Testing, 1, 2, 3 …

Washington CB Josh Norman got miffed when the NFL asked for a drug-testing sample after Sunday’s heartbreaking loss to the Cowboys.

That’s nothing. Rumor has it the kicker got so mad over his surprise test that he missed wide right.