General manager Jerry Dipoto didn't rule out waiver trades going forward in the next month. And an update on Mitch Haniger.

The Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline came and passed on Monday with a flurry of movement — small deals for relievers and big trades for starters Sonny Gray and Yu Darvish.

And through all the tweets, rumors and speculation, the Mariners were not mentioned in anything. It’s strange considering general manager Jerry Dipoto has proven to be one of the most active transaction makers in all of baseball.

But having made three trades in the week leading up to the deadline, the Mariners made no moves during the deadline day craziness.

“I had a couple of phone calls but it was mostly a generally quiet morning,” Dipoto said. “It was kind of what we anticipated and not surprising.”

And yet, with it being Dipoto so you still sort of expect something, anything. It’s easy to imagine Dipoto tied to his chair with his iPhone just out of reach so he can’t use it.

“We put Jerry in handcuff so he couldn’t text anybody,” joked manager Scott Servais, who is all too familiar with his GM’s willingness to tinker with the roster. “Everybody knows Jerry is on top of things and talking to all the GMs. He has his finger on as much stuff as he can get on just in case something crazy happens at the end and someone might be available and you go from there. But I didn’t get any crazy calls today. So we are ready to go.”

The Mariners acquired reliever David Phelps and starting pitchers Marco Gonzales and Erasmo Ramirez last week and really weren’t in the market for big names like Gray, despite being linked to him.

“As I mentioned throughout, we were really focused on acquiring sustainable or controllable pitching and that’s what we did,” Dipoto said. “We have two years and two months of Erasmo, a year and two months of David Phelps and six years of Marco Gonzales. That was an important element to us.”

Following the trades, Seattle still continued to look at starters, bench help and relievers.

“What we’ve done over the last day and a half was circle back and just see if there was the opportunity to buy low on any kind of rental upgrades and nothing really fit or worked for us, so ultimately we decided to stand down,” he said.

Because the Mariners were less than willing to part with top prospect Kyle Lewis or current starting position players like Ben Gamel or Mitch Haniger or closer Edwin Diaz, they couldn’t really go after frontline starters like Gray. And they simply lack the mid-level prospect depth and talent to make some trades work.

“Obviously, names like Sonny Gray, Jose Quintana and Yu Darvish, they’re top of the food chain starting pitchers,” Dipoto said. “To some extent, we had touched base on all of those guys through the course of the process, dating back to late May and early June. Clearly, we were not able to reel them in.”

Servais is in the unique position of having sat in on front office meetings during the trade deadline and offseason with the Rangers and Angels as a player development director and now is experiencing the frenzy as a manager. It’s two very different ways of thinking. For a manager, the focus is on the now and the next day’s game, while the front office has to take a more pragmatic approach.

“It’s a totally different dynamic,” Servais said. “There are 30 GMs that have an adrenaline rush leading up to today. A lot of the stuff that happens has started to be planned eight to 10 days ahead of time to get to the final day. It really is an opportunity to shape your organization in a certain direction. The teams that are good at this time are not afraid. But I also think the teams that are good at this time are disciplined and stay with their core philosophy.”

The Mariners begin this nine-game, three-city trip with a 53-53 record and sit 3.5 games out of the American League wild card game. This appears to be the roster that will have to make a push going forward.

But Dipoto wouldn’t rule out a trade in August. A year ago, he acquired Gamel in a waiver trade. Perhaps a starting pitcher would be available to help the rotation.

“As was the case last year, we’ll remain attentive to August trade waiver deadline and see where the next month takes us, but we’ll see how our team does,” Dipoto said. “”I’ve said throughout that it wasn’t a robust trade market for available starters. I think you are going to see a fare number of starting pitchers available in August once the trade waivers are cleared or secured.”

Also

*** Dipoto provided some more backgroud on the status of Mitch Haniger, who was struck in the face by a 95 mph fastball from Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom on Saturday.

“Mitch is doing better,” Dipoto said. “He has a mild concussion, a small nasal fracture and obviously some pretty severe swelling due to the laceration on his lip. But he really avoided too much damage as shocking as that is. As surprising as it is when you look the event or seeing Mitch after the fact, there is some optimism that he’ll be back in 10 to 14 days. This is not a long term issue. But we are also going to compassionate to what he went through and bring him back at the appropriate time.

*** Erasmo Ramirez will make his first start for the Mariners on Tuesday. Because he had been pitching in a relief role with the Rays recently before being acquired, Servais expects his pitch count to be somewhere between 65-80 pitches.