Postgame notes, highlights and video of Mariners manager Scott Servais discussing his team's 6-1 win over the Marlins.

Ariel Miranda’s plan was going into his start on Monday night against the Marlins was to establish the fastball and attack with it early and often, trying to get ahead in counts and some early soft contact. The plan worked. He delivered his best outing as a Mariner, tossing seven shutout innings in a 6-1 win.

Here’s his pitch numbers from Brooks Baseball.

The Mariners hit three homers on the night — Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz and Taylor Motter. Here’s the statcast info on them.

Highlights

From the opposing clubhouse: Marlins manager Don Mattingly

On Jose Urena’s outing giving most of the bullpen the day off: “No, Jose kind of saved us there. Yeah that’s not what we’re looking for to start the trip, but you know not having to use anybody else out there was about the only silver lining pretty much in the night.”

On falling into a hole early due to Cano and Cruz back to back home runs: “Yeah, I mean this is one of those games where you’re really half way expected to be a little bit flat on our end from the standpoint of that last series, and you’re kind of looking for your starter to kind of calm it early. When you get behind early it puts us in a little bit of a bind. If we could have kept it there I think we would have been okay too, but you know we weren’t able to keep them down there.”

On Miranda being dominant vs. hitters just struggling: “No, I think he’s got good stuff. I mean obviously we haven’t seen him before, maybe a couple guys had an AB or something, but for the most part he looked good. He looks good when you look at him on videos. He’s got a good changeup for the right-handers, change or split, whatever they call it. You know he’s got enough velocity to get you started, so you know, he threw the ball good.”

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Ariel Miranda pitched 7 innings without giving up a run… the longest scoreless outing of his career (previous:, 9/12/16 vs. LAA, 6.0 ShO IP).

Only allowed two runners in scoring position.

Robinson Canó (2×4, R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) has recorded 245 career hits in Interleague Play, moving past Nick Markakis (244) for the 7th-most hits in IL play among active players.

Leads team with 3 multi-RBI games.

Recorded his 483rd career double, breaking a tie with Brooks Robinson and moving into a four-way tie with Carlos Delgado, Dwight Evans and Ted Simmons for the 79th-most doubles in Major League history.

Recorded his 795th and 796th career extra-base hits, breaking a tie with Roberto Alomar (794) and Johnny Bench (794) and moving into sole possession of 116th place on the all-time extra-base hits list in Major League history.

Ariel Miranda’s start was the Mariners third start of at least 7.0 scoreless innings this season…marks the 2nd in club history the Mariners have recorded 3 start of at least 7.0 scoreless innings in the club’s first 14 games of the season (also: 1992).

Nelson Cruz (1×4, R, HR, RBI) has hit safely in 7 consecutive games (4/10-c), batting .370 (10×27) with 4 runs, 1 double, 2 home runs and 6 RBI during that span.

Robinson Canó and Nelson Cruz hit back-to-back home run in the bottom of the 1st inning, marking the first time this season the Mariners have hit back-to-back home runs…the last Mariners to hit back-to-back homers were Canó and Cruz (9/30/16 vs. OAK, 3rd inning).

Jarrod Dyson (1×3, 2 R, 2B, RBOI, BB) has reached base safely (via hit, walk or hit by pitch) in 12 consecutive games (4/4-c).

Mitch Haniger (1×4) extended his hitting streak to 11 consecutive games (4/6-c) with a single in the 3rd inning…he is batting .348 (15×43) with 10 runs, 2 doubles, 4 home runs and 11 RBI during the streak.

Haniger is the 11th different Mariners rookie (done 15x) to hit safely in at least 11 straight games (last: Ketel Marte, 12, 9/10-24/15).

Leonys Martin (1×4, R, SB) has recorded stolen bases in back-to-back games, marking the 19th time in his career he has tallied a steal in at least 2 straight games (last: 9/13-14/16).

Taylor Motter (2×4, R, HR, RBI) is batting .409 (9×22) with 4 runs, 4 doubles, 3 home runs and 6 RBI in his last 6 games (4/11-c).

7 of his 8 hits have been for extra bases.

Has reached base safely via H or BB in each of the last 6 games, tying his career best (also: 5/23– 31/16 w/TB).

The Mariners have now hit 402 home runs during Interleague Play, becoming the 8th team in Major League history to record at least 400 homers (also: Toronto, 475, Chicago-AL, 448, Texas, 440, Baltimore, 439, Boston, 436, New York-AL, 422, and Detroit, 407).

The Mariners hit a season-high 3 home runs (previous: 2, 3x, last: 4/16 vs. TEX)…marks the first time the Mariners have hit 3 home runs since Sept. 30, 2016 vs. Oakland when they hit 4 home runs.

The Mariners have doubled in 6 consecutive games (today: Canó and Dyson) and now have 25 doubles this season. Entered play today with 23 doubles, 2nd-most in the American League, trailing only Boston (28).

MIAMI MARLINS:

Marcell Ozuna (0x4) made his first career start as a DH.

Christian Yelich (2×4, R, HR, RBI) has a hit in each of his four career games vs. Seattle.

Tom Koehler allowed a season high 4 earned runs.

Ichiro Suzuki (0x3) is batting .224 (15×67) against the Mariners since being traded to the Yankees on July 23, 2012… hitting .206 (7×34) at Safeco Field.

Boxscore