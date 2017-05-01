A weekly look at baseball and all things Mariners with beat writer Ryan Divish and guests.

CHICAGO — Beat writer Ryan Divish is joined by columnist Larry Stone to wrap what went right and what wrong on the Mariners road trip, including the injuries to Felix Hernandez and Mitch Haniger. The conversation then shifts to holes in the Mariners’ lineup, specifically first base and catcher. They also discuss The Fernando Rodney Experience.

