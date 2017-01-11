Discussion of the two recent trades made by the Mariners and how it will affect the team going forward. Also answering questions from readers.
Episode No. 4 of The Extra Innings podcast was delayed for a few days with recording interrupted on Friday by general manager Jerry Dipoto making two trades that affected Seattle’s 25-man roster. In this latest episode, venerable columnist Larry Stone shares his thoughts with Ryan Divish on the two trades that netted Seattle – pitcher Yovani Gallardo and outfielder Jarrod Dyson. Also in the show, Ryan answers random Twitter questions from his followers about the Mariners, sort-of-baseball topics and non-baseball topics
You can also find the show on Stitcher and iTunes and Google Play
Most Read Stories
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
- Rare ice circle spinning in Middle Fork Snoqualmie River mesmerizes — then breaks apart
- UW Huskies finish No. 4 in final AP poll; USC jumps to No. 3
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.