Discussion of the two recent trades made by the Mariners and how it will affect the team going forward. Also answering questions from readers.

Ryan Divish
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

 

Episode No. 4 of The Extra Innings podcast was delayed for a few days with recording interrupted on Friday by general manager Jerry Dipoto making two trades that affected Seattle’s 25-man roster. In this latest episode, venerable columnist Larry Stone shares his thoughts with Ryan Divish on the two trades that netted Seattle – pitcher Yovani Gallardo and outfielder Jarrod Dyson. Also in the show, Ryan answers random Twitter questions from his followers about the Mariners, sort-of-baseball topics and non-baseball topics

 

