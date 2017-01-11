Discussion of the two recent trades made by the Mariners and how it will affect the team going forward. Also answering questions from readers.

Episode No. 4 of The Extra Innings podcast was delayed for a few days with recording interrupted on Friday by general manager Jerry Dipoto making two trades that affected Seattle’s 25-man roster. In this latest episode, venerable columnist Larry Stone shares his thoughts with Ryan Divish on the two trades that netted Seattle – pitcher Yovani Gallardo and outfielder Jarrod Dyson. Also in the show, Ryan answers random Twitter questions from his followers about the Mariners, sort-of-baseball topics and non-baseball topics

