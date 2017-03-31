Ryan Divish and Larry Stone discuss the Mariners' season preview section on Edwin Diaz and the history of the Mariners' closers, the upcoming season, the injury to Drew Smyly and the demotion of Daniel Vogelbach
PEORIA, Ariz. — With our five-part Mariners’ season preview section coming out on Friday morning, we decided to add a sixth part — a podcast discussing it all and also the Mariners going into the 2017 season.
So Larry Stone and I talked about our respective contribution for the preview and the background of the stories on Edwin Diaz and the Mariners closers of yesteryear. We get into depth about what the Mariners discussed when converting Diaz and also some of the thinking of general manager Jerry Dipoto when it comes to closers.
We also discuss the injury situation with Drew Smyly and the demotion of Daniel Vogelbach.
You can listen to the Extra Innings podcast on Soundcloud, Stitcher, and iTunes
