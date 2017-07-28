Also on the podcast is the audio from general manager Jerry Dipoto discussing the trade and the Mariners' philosophy going into the deadline, specifically trading for a big name starting pitcher, with the media.

The Extra Innings podcast goes for a weekend edition with beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone discussing the trade the Mariners made on Friday, re-acquiring right-hander Erasmo Ramirez from the Rays in exchange for right-handed reliever Steve Cishek. Ramirez will slide into the starting rotation and take the spot of Andrew Moore, who was optioned to Tacoma on Friday.

Besides the trade talk, there is also discussion about where the Mariners are at going into the trade deadline and what they should do going forward.

As a bonus, there is the audio of general manager Jerry Dipoto meeting with the media before Friday’s game. Dipoto was asked about the trade for Ramirez, trading with a team that’s also vying for the wild card and the idea of trading for a frontline starting pitcher like Sonny Gray.

