PEORIA, Ariz. — The Mariners are basically two weeks into spring training and have played exactly two Cactus League games. Permanently tanned reporter Ryan Divish and never-will-be tan columnist Larry Stone discuss the happenings they’ve witnessed and wrote about in the Arizona sunshine. Topics include analysis of Larry’s column on the one time prospect trio: “The Big Three” and what has become of James Paxton, Taijuan Walker and Danny Hultzen. There is also a discussion of hair on the team and the concept of writing fun stories at spring training. The conversation flows to Carlos Ruiz and the seriousness with which he approaches he day and digresses into talk about author Gary Smith. From there, the discussion of Ryan’s baseball crush on Thyago Vieira and the makeup of the Mariners bullpen.

