No decisions bring as much social-media anger as the voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

The air has turned cooler. The leaves are starting to turn. And baseball fans on Twitter prepare for all-caps responses to members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, calling them condescending baseball elitists, simple-minded hacks or sabermetric-reliant geeks that spend too much time looking at stats no one has heard of.

It’s become a tradition at the end of each season.

On Sunday, chosen writers from local BBWAA chapters in the cities of each MLB team will vote on awards such as MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year in the respective leagues they cover.

This mildly humble and out-of-shape writer offers his overall picks for all awards.

American League

MVP: Mike Trout, Angels

Runner-up: Mookie Betts, Red Sox

Nobody seems to be able to consistently define what the valuable in MVP means. And nothing about value denotes team success, which is reliant on other members of, well, the team. So the fact that the Angels will finish more than 20 games out of the American League West is vastly more reflective on a poorly constructed roster, featuring an abysmal rotation.

Trout is the best player in baseball. There is no argument. He is hitting .316 with a league-leading .440 on-base percentage and .553 slugging percentage. He’s racked up 123 runs scored, 32 doubles, five triples, 29 homers, 29 stolen bases and 99 RBI for a team that has about three other productive players. He’s drawn a league-leading 114 walks. He has the highest FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement (WAR) value at 9.3.

Cy Young: Rick Porcello, Red Sox

Runner-up: Corey Kluber, Indians

If there was a year to pick Orioles closer Zach Britton as the best, it might be this season as no American League starter is having a definitive Cy Young-level season. The candidates of Porcello, Kluber, Justin Verlander and Chris Sale are all relatively close. Porcello has a 22-4 record, which has been aided by some ridiculous run support. But he’s also thrown 223 innings, including three complete games, and ranks fifth in ERA (3.15), third in Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) metric, which is a form of ERA that removes defensive factors, and second in WAR (5.2). Porcello has struck out 189 batters with just 32 walks and opponents are hitting just .230 with a .635 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) against him.

Rookie of the year: Gary Sanchez, Yankees

Runner-up: Michael Fulmer, Tigers

This wasn’t an easy choice. Until his final seven starts where he posted a 5.54 ERA, Fulmer was leading American League starters with a 2.25 ERA. It evoked memories of Mark Fidrych back in 1975. But Sanchez’s arrival in August, albeit a month too late, almost put a Yankees team that was supposedly giving up on 2016 into the postseason. The numbers in the small sample are astonishing.

Sanchez has 20 homers in 221 plate appearances. That’s a ridiculous rate of power. He is hitting .298 with a 1.035 on-base plus slugging percentage with 12 doubles and 42 RBI. He’s also transformed a defensively shaky position for the Yankees into a team strength with his powerful throwing arm and athleticism behind the plate.

It’s easy to joke about preparing his plaque for Cooperstown already, but this is one piece of hardware that Sanchez deserves.

Manager of the year: Terry Francona, Indians

Runner-up: Jeff Bannister, Rangers

There are plenty of good candidates in the American League. But Francona has taken a team with a strong starting pitching staff and question marks on the roster and led Cleveland to an American League Central title while winning more than 90 games.

Francona was able to work around his best player — Michael Brantley — playing just 11 games early in an injury-riddled season and the suspensions of Abe Almonte and Marlon Byrd. He used the mixture of Mike Napoli and Carlos Santana at DH and first base while bringing along rookie-of-the-year candidate Tyler Naquin.

Francona is also the only manager to truly bring out the best in talented but enigmatic pitcher Trevor Bauer. He’s also kept the team together following injuries to Danny Santana and Carlos Carrasco.

National League

MVP: Kris Bryant, Cubs

Runner-up: Corey Seager, Dodgers

He’s hitting .293 with a .944 on-base plus slugging percentage, 35 doubles, three triples, 39 homers and 102 RBI. Bryant leads the National League in FanGraphs WAR at 8.4 and trails only Trout in all of baseball. He’s become a better hitter, lowering his number of strikeouts while raising his batting average in comparison to his rookie season. Bryant played six different positions in the field, showing versatility, athleticism and consistency. Beyond his ability to make plays at a variety of positions, it’s also his willingness to move around for the betterment of the team that should be celebrated.

Cy Young: Max Scherzer, Nationals

Runner-up: Kyle Hendricks, Cubs

Let’s be honest, if Clayton Kershaw doesn’t get hurt and miss two months, the award belongs to him. He was that good early. But Scherzer’s durability is key, posting a 19-7 record with a 2.82 ERA and a 5.8 WAR — third-best in the NL. He leads the league with 2231/3 innings pitched. And he also has struck out 277 batters, the most in the league, and his walks plus hits allowed per inning (WHIP) of 0.94 is also best in the NL.

Rookie of the year: Corey Seager, Dodgers

Runner-up: Kenta Maeda, Dodgers

This was an easy choice, and Seager should be a unanimous selection as rookie of the year and finish in the top three in NL MVP voting. After a stellar call-up last September and some big hits in the postseason, Seager was even better than expected for the Dodgers. He’s hitting .309 with an .881 OPS, 40 doubles, five triples, 26 homers and 72 RBI. He has the second-highest FanGraphs WAR in the National League at 7.6. It’s never bad when your best player is also your cheapest and under club control.

Manager of the year: Dave Roberts, Dodgers

Runner-up: Dusty Baker, Nationals

There have been a few moments where people have questioned his in-game managerial decisions, including pulling a pair of pitchers in the midst of perfect games. But in his first year as a manager, Roberts has kept an odd collection of personalities and egos from imploding while winning the NL West title. His handling of the temperamental Yasiel Puig and sending him to Class AAA wasn’t simple, but it was effective. Roberts also never had his full roster this season, with the Dodgers placing 28 players on the disabled list. That included Kershaw, who missed two months of the season.