Pirates’ Josh Harrison was plunked in four consecutive plate appearances, a rare feat.

Ever hear of a batter getting credited with a four-hitter?

Cubs and Cardinals pitchers plunked Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison with pitches in four consecutive plate appearances last Sunday and Monday — making him the first player since 1974 to do so.

So when’s his first Icy Hot commercial?

Headlines

• Sign spotted among the onlookers at this year’s Boston Marathon: “If Ortiz can steal 17 bases, you can finish this marathon!”

• At TheKicker.com: “Bummer: Mariners’ new Griffey statue traded to Reds.”

Student aid

Former NFL agent Terry Watson pleaded guilty to giving cash to three former North Carolina football players.

In keeping with tradition, they had tutors take it for them.

Golf update

This just in: Tiger Woods won’t play in a major again this year, but his surgeon just made another cut.

Return trip

Serial tripper Grayson Allen finally announced his decision: He’ll return for his senior season at Duke rather than leave early for the NBA.

Apparently he’d been kicking it around for weeks.

Louisville chugger

New on the Atlanta Braves’ ballpark menu this season: a beer aged in wood from Mizuno Maple Elite baseball bats.

So … make it one beer, please — and hold the pine tar.

Bo jest

Michigan fans Gregg and Lani Fettig named their fourth son Harbaugh.

What, you were expecting Schembechler or Oosterbaan, perhaps?

Net Gain Dept.

Tennis star Serena Williams is expecting her first child this fall.

Alert Wimbledon oddsmakers immediately installed her as the doubles favorite.

Park that Suzuki

For some odd reason, the Marlins kept Japanese icon Ichiro Suzuki on the bench Tuesday during the Mariners’ Salute to Japanese Baseball Night in Seattle.

Then again, maybe they’re saving him for Singles Night.

Root sellers

“Rooted in Oakland” is the A’s new slogan for 2017.

The Raiders, not to be outdone, immediately came up with “Re-accommodating from Oakland.”

Talking the talk

• Greg Cote of the Miami Herald, on the Dolphins’ Stephen Ross being the lone dissenter when NFL owners voted 31-1 to let the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas: “Ross has since been so heroically lauded in the media, you’d think he’d rescued three nuns from a burning car.”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, on Olympic gold medalist Dana Vollmer swimming a race during her third trimester: “I’m thinking it’ll be hard to tell if her water breaks.”

• Cam Hutchinson of the Saskatoon Express, on why it took the NFL 52,129 tries to come up with its next NFL schedule: “Apparently everyone wanted to play Cleveland twice.”

High Tide

The NCAA Football Oversight Committee is vowing take a “deep dive” into the burgeoning size of football support staffs (translation: Alabama’s).

Coot Farley, the Crimson Tide’s assistant recruiting coordinator for deep-snappers, declined comment.

Cheese puffs

Ten tons of Kraft and Velveeta cheese were destroyed when the brakes of the semi hauling it caught fire near West Allis, Wis.

So, in addition to Title Town USA, Cheeseheads can now lay claim to the Fondue Capital of the World.

More headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “Westbrook, Harden, Durant admit they have discussed one day forming their own ‘super team.’ ”

• At TheKicker.com: “LeBron passes Popovich for most wins by active head coach.”

Sitting by the Bay

Roads around a planned community on the site where Candlestick Park once stood will be named after such San Francisco sports stars as Joe Montana, Jerry Rice and Barry Bonds.

And if you want a place to sit, it only follows, all the park benches honor Colin Kaepernick.

Hold the stitches

Hockey toughness is contagious, it appears.

A 43-year-old Penguins fan, stabbed in the head with a screwdriver at his Pittsburgh auto-detail shop, refused to go in for medical treatment for more than an hour – until after the team’s playoff game on TV was over.

High fly

Pirates star Sterling Marte has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for the banned performance-enhancing drug.

Club officials figured something was amiss when he popped up to short — and the ball came down two days later.

Quote marks

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, after Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones got into an altercation with a reporter at a news conference in Cincinnati: “Been a rough week for Adam. Earlier this week he beat-up his anger-management therapist.”

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, after the ESPN Football Power Index gave Nebraska a 0.0 chance of winning the 2017 Big Ten title: “For perspective, the odds of Jim Harbaugh winning the 2025 best actor Academy Award are 0.4 percent.”

• Syndicated columnist Norman Chad, on NBA teams annoying fans by occasionally resting their stars: “This would be like going to see the Jackson 5 and being greeted by Five Guys Named Moe.”

• Ex-NBA star Mychal Thompson, to the St. Paul (Minn.) Pioneer Press, on which parent’s genes matter the most: “My mother was a tennis champion. My father didn’t know which end of the basketball to hold.”

• Reader John, to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, on this year’s NFL draft: “Is it true the Browns are considering trading #1 pick Myles Garrett for three United Airlines security guards?”

• TBS’s Conan O’Brien, on scientific claims that every hour spent running increases one’s lifespan by seven hours: “In other words, a majority of Americans died three years ago.”

• Jim Barach of WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., after a glitch in Amazon’s Alexa listed Mets third baseman David Wright as 234 years old: “Apparently it mixed up his biographical information with Jamie Moyer.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on the NHL’s Predators becoming the first No. 8 seed in a major pro league to sweep a top seed: “So will someone in Nashville at least write a country song about the Chicago Blackhawks?”

Hey, blather, blather

Heard the reports that MLB umpires will soon be miked up to explain replay decisions?

Just woke up in a cold sweat: Dreamt the Yankees were playing the Red Sox, and Ed Hochuli was the crew chief.

Offside trapping

Brondby IF fans showered Ludwig Augustinsson of Danish soccer rival FC Copenhagen with dead rats as he was getting set to take a corner kick.

Though officials suspect it could have been German hooligans from Hamelin.