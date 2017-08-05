Rainiers score twice in ninth to rally past Memphis.

Taylor Motter singled in the game-ending run as Tacoma rallied for a 5-4 victory over the visiting Memphis Redbirds on Saturday night.

Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth, Ian Miller singled, stole second and moved to third on Zach Shank’s sacrifice bunt. He scored on Boog Powell’s single. The runners advanced on a ground out and Motter drove in the winning run.

Everett 11, at Salem-Keizer 10

The AquaSox scored four runs in the top of the eighth to earn a win over the Volcanoes. Manuel Geraldo hit a grand slam.