The nuisance in centerfield is gone and the Mariners aren't sad about it

HOUSTON — The absence is notable. The nuisance and injury-risk that was Tal’s Hill in center field of Minute Maid Park is gone now, replaced by, well, a normal outfield wall and behind that a beer garden, perhaps a more financially beneficial and viable use of the space.

Will it be missed?

“Oh hell no!” exclaimed Mariners outfielder Jarrod Dyson. “I hated that hill.”

In the offseason, the Astros leveled the grassy knoll that extended across straightaway centerfield, measuring 90 feet across with a 30-degree incline leading up to a short wall that was 436 feet from home plate. It had been part of the park’s unique design since it was constructed in 2000.

The odd piece of ballpark architecture was named after former Astros president Tal Smith. When the park was being designed in 1996, then Astros’ owner Drayton McClane wanted to find a way to make the ballpark unique. Smith suggested putting a hill in center field similar to that of the old Crosley Field in Cincinnati. As if the gimmick of having an incline in the field of play wasn’t enough, the Astros also put a flagpole in the hill, which was deemed in play when a ball did hit it.

For opposing outfielders, coming into Houston meant pregames spent working on flyballs near the hill and trying to navigate the uneven terrain. Obviously injury was a concern, but embarrassment was also a constant worry. Many an outfielder looked more than awkward, trying and often failing to catch a ball on the hill.

After spending his career with the Rangers and then the Mariners, Leonys Martin spent plenty of time dealing with rigors of Tal’s Hill. He was quite happy to see it gone and a normal wall there in it’s place.

“You always thought about it,” he said. “It’s much better now. It’s different. It’s weird now. It was a big adjustment when you had that hill.”

Martin used the Mariners workout on Sunday and before Monday’s game to get used to the new confines, measuring his steps from the warning track. The new wall is now 409 feet from the plate with a batter’s eye behind it. It looks normal.

“I needed to figure out where I’m going to play and how much room I had,” he said.

Minute Maid still has its quirks including the short porch of Crawford Boxes in left field and the uneven wall in left-center with some chain link fence and concrete pillars leading to uneven bounces on balls hit into that area.

“That’s something you can learn to deal with,” Martin said. “It’s not a hill.”

Felix Hernandez update

Manager Scott Servais is now confident that Felix Hernandez will make his scheduled start on Saturday in Anaheim. The Mariners’ ace was removed from his start on Monday after five innings with groin tightness. There was some initial concern that he might not be able to make his turn.

“Felix should be good to go,” Servais said. “Getting some treatment and getting with (trainer) Rick (Griffin) yesterday and doing some exercise, he felt ok. He says thumbs up and good to go.”

Hernandez said he will throw a short bullpen session to test the groin off the mound on Thursday.

Also …

Carlos Ruiz will get the start behind the plate on Thursday with lefty Ariel Miranda on the mound. The plan is for Ruiz to start once a series.

“He’s worked with Miranda some, catching his side (sessions) and they communicate pretty well together,” Servais said.

Reliever Dillon Overton is the father to a baby boy. Overton’s wife had the couple’s first child on Tuesday. He will return to the team on Thursday and be re-added to the 25-man roster. Right-hander Chase De Jong will be sent back to Class AAA Tacoma.

The first pitch for Saturday’s game vs. the Angels at Angels Stadium has been pushed back to 7:17 p.m. The Angels are having a pre-game ceremony recognizing Mike Trout for his 2016 Silver Slugger and MVP Awards.

On this day in Mariners’ history

1978 – Joe DiMaggio throws out the ceremonial first pitch, and the Mariners win the home opener 3-2 over Minnesota

1999 – Carlos Guillen hits his first Major League home run in the club’s season opener off Chicago’s James Baldwin. Ken Griffey Jr. hits his seventh career opening night home run, the second-highest total in Major League history.

2000 – Jay Buhner smacks a three-run homer in his first at-bat of the season in Seattle’s 9-3 win over Boston.

2010 – Mariners beat Oakland 5-3 on Opening Day. Ken Griffey Jr. becomes 27th player in Major League history to play in 4 decades.

2010 – Chone Figgins becomes the first player in Mariner history to record a multi steal game on opening day. He stole 3 bases.

2014 – Felix Hernandez allows 1 run (a solo HR to Jed Lowrie to lead off the 9th inning) to lead the Mariners to a 3-1 win over the A’s and improve to 4-1 to open the season. Dustin Ackley (2-run) and Abraham Almonte (solo) both homered in the 3-run 5th inning to account for all the scoring. This marks the second time that Felix has won both of his first two starts to open the season (last in 2007).

