Tyler O’Neill homered and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Tacoma Rainiers defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes 9-3 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Zach Shank doubled and singled with two RBI for Tacoma.

In the first game, Jordan Patterson hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, leading the Isotopes to a 5-3 win over the Rainiers.

Everett 3, at Eugene 2

Joseph Rosa doubled in Chris Torres in the top of the ninth as the AquaSox snapped a four-game losing streak.

Rosa also tripled in the third inning and scored on a throwing error on the play.