Tyler O’Neill homered in the second game, a 9-3 Rainiers win. The Isotopes took the first game, 5-3.
Tyler O’Neill homered and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Tacoma Rainiers defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes 9-3 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Zach Shank doubled and singled with two RBI for Tacoma.
In the first game, Jordan Patterson hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, leading the Isotopes to a 5-3 win over the Rainiers.
Everett 3, at Eugene 2
Joseph Rosa doubled in Chris Torres in the top of the ninth as the AquaSox snapped a four-game losing streak.
Rosa also tripled in the third inning and scored on a throwing error on the play.
