The Rainiers used a seven-run second inning to grab a 9-2 lead.

Tacoma scored seven runs in the second inning and held off the visiting El Paso Chihuahuas for a 9-6 victory Monday night.

The Rainiers had two walks and five hits, scoring five runs before getting an out in the second inning.

Ian Miller, Andrew Aplin and Danny Muno each drove in two runs for the Rainiers.

Everett 4, at Vancouver 2

Everett scored four runs, three unearned, in the seventh inning to end a scoreless tie and earn a victory over the Canadians.

AquaSox starter Anjul Hernandez allowed three hits and struck out seven in five innings.