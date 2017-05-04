Mike Freeman has three hits and drives in three runs and Sam Gaviglio allows three hits in 72/3 innings for the Rainiers.

Mike Freeman tripled and doubled and drove in three runs to help the visiting Tacoma Rainiers to an 8-1 victory over the Las Vegas 51s on Thursday night.

Tacoma starter Sam Gaviglio allowed one run on just three hits in 72/3 innings. He struck out five and had no walks in his best outing of the season.

Freeman had an RBI triple in the third. He added a two-run double in the fifth, and then D.J. Peterson doubled him in for a 5-1 lead. In the eighth, Seth Mejias-Brean doubled in a run and Leonys Martin’s double scored two runs for an 8-1 lead.