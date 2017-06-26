Tyler O’Neill hit an RBI single, capping a four-run eighth inning for the Rainiers.

Tyler O’Neill hit an RBI single, capping a four-run eighth inning as the Tacoma Rainiers rallied from an eight-run deficit for a 9-8 victory over the visiting Las Vegas 51s on Monday.

Tuffy Gosewisch hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, tying the score at 8-8.

Nick Hagadone (3-3) got the win with 22/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Emilio Pagan struck out the side for his fourth save of the season.

Five Las Vegas players had at least two hits, led by Victor Cruzado, who homered, doubled and scored two runs.

At Everett 9, Vancouver 2

Joseph Rosa had two doubles and a homer and Michael Suarez allowed one run on two hits in five innings for the AquaSox in a victory over the Canadians. Everett’s David Banuelos drove in three runs.