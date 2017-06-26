Tyler O’Neill hit an RBI single, capping a four-run eighth inning for the Rainiers.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

Tyler O’Neill hit an RBI single, capping a four-run eighth inning as the Tacoma Rainiers rallied from an eight-run deficit for a 9-8 victory over the visiting Las Vegas 51s on Monday.

Tuffy Gosewisch hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, tying the score at 8-8.

Nick Hagadone (3-3) got the win with 22/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Emilio Pagan struck out the side for his fourth save of the season.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Five Las Vegas players had at least two hits, led by Victor Cruzado, who homered, doubled and scored two runs.

At Everett 9, Vancouver 2

Joseph Rosa had two doubles and a homer and Michael Suarez allowed one run on two hits in five innings for the AquaSox in a victory over the Canadians. Everett’s David Banuelos drove in three runs.

From team reports