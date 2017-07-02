Leonyn Martin’s double to center field in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in the go-ahead run Sunday as the Tacoma Rainiers defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes 5-2 at Cheney Stadium.

After Albuquerque tied the score at 2-2 in the top of the seventh, Martin answered with his double that brought home Tuffy Gosewich.

Gordon Beckham then hit a single to drive home Martin.

Tyler O’Neill drove in an insurance run for the Rainiers with a double in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Tacoma starter Cody Martin threw four scoreless innings. He allowed just two hits and struck out seven with no walks.