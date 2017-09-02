Austin Grebeck hit a solo shot for Tacoma (66-74) in the top of ninth to tie the score at 6-6. Then Jhoan Urena hit the walkoff solo homer for the 51s (54-86).
LAS VEGAS — In the battle of solo homers, the Tacoma Rainiers came out on the losing end Saturday, 7-6 against Las Vegas.
Austin Grebeck hit a solo shot for Tacoma (66-74) in the top of ninth to tie the score at 6-6. Then Jhoan Urena hit the walkoff solo homer for the 51s (54-86).
Grebeck had two hits for Tacoma as Tuffy Gosewisch and Andrew Aplin each had a double and a single.
At Spokane 3, Everett 2
An error and a wild pitch paved the way for the Indians (38-37) to score the winning run in the fourth over the AquaSox (36-39). Curtis Terry advanced to third on an error, then scored on a wild pitch.
