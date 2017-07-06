Chase De Jong started for the Rainiers (44-41) and surrendered six runs. His ERA is at 6.17.

An eighth-inning collapse by the bullpen ruined a rally by the Tacoma Rainiers in a 9-7 loss at Reno Thursday night in Pacific Coast League action.

Relief pitchers Dean Kiekhefer (two runs allowed in one-third of an inning) and Dan Altavilla (one run in two-thirds) failed to hold the Rainiers’ lead.

Chase De Jong started for the Rainiers (44-41) and surrendered six runs in just 32/3 innings. His ERA is at 6.17.

Center fielder Leonys Martin was 2 for 5 for Tacoma with a double and a triple. First baseman Dan Vogelbach had two hits, including a double.

Salem-Keizer 9, at Everett 5

Second baseman Joseph Rosa had a pair of doubles to boost his batting average to .329 but the AquaSox (9-13) lost in front of 1,595 at Everett Memorial Stadium in a Northwest League game. Salem-Keizer had 17 hits total.