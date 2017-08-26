Rogelio Armenteros limited Tacoma to one hit over eight innings, leading the Fresno Grizzlies over the Rainiers 1-0 in a Pacific Coast League game.
FRESNO, Calif. – Rogelio Armenteros limited Tacoma to one hit over eight innings, leading the Fresno Grizzlies over the Rainiers 1-0 in a Pacific Coast League game Saturday.
Armenteros (7-1) struck out eight. Danny Muno had the Rainiers’ hit.
Fresno scored in the first as A.J. Reed’s double drove in Tony Kemp.
Tacoma’s Andrew Moore (3-4) went four innings, allowing six hits.
Eugene 3, at Everett 2
Gustavo Polanco’s RBI single in the sixth snapped a 2-all tie as the Emeralds beat the AquaSox in a Northwest League game.
