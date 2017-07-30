Rainiers pick up their third consecutive victory.
The Tacoma Rainiers collected their third straight victory with a 5-3 victory at Oklahoma City on Sunday night.
Tacoma starting pitcher Cody Martin, making a spot start, worked four innings and allowed two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out two.
Danny Muno was 2 for 4 with a homer. Tacoma went up 4-0 in the second after Daniel Vogelbach hit a three-run double, extending his team-best hitting streak to 15 games.
Tacoma took advantage of erratic Oklahoma City pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks.
Spokane 6, at Everett 5
Most Read Stories
- ‘Incredible shrinking airline seat’ draws U.S. appeals-court rebuke
- Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger exits Saturday's game after being hit in the face by a pitch (video)
- As Redfin IPO leaps 44 percent, CEO worries Seattle will become like Bay Area
- Tesla delivers first lower-cost Model 3 cars, but warns of ‘manufacturing hell’
- Washington distracted-driving law has drivers wondering if they can still drink coffee on the road VIEW
Miguel Aparicio hit a grand slam in the ninth inning, leading the Indians to a win over the AquaSox.
Aparicio’s grand slam put Spokane ahead 6-3.
In the bottom of the ninth, Everett scored on a sacrifice fly by Eugene Helder that brought home Ronald Rosario. In the next at-bat, Johnny Adams hit an RBI double, scoring Chris Torres to cut the Spokane lead to 6-5.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.