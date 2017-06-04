Daniel Vogelbach gets four hits, including a homer, and Leonys Martin, Danny Muno and Ryan Jackson each get three hits.

Daniel Vogelbach had four hits and Leonys Martin, Danny Muno and Ryan Jackson recorded three hits each, as visiting Tacoma beat the Fresno Grizzlies 9-5 on Sunday.

Vogelbach homered and singled three times, driving in three runs. Martin tripled and had two RBI.

Tacoma started the scoring in the first inning when Zach Shank hit a sacrifice fly and Vogelbach hit a solo home run.

After Tacoma added three runs in the second, the Grizzlies cut into the deficit in the second inning when Jon Kemmer hit an RBI single and Colin Moran and Tyler White scored on an error.

Ryne Harper (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning of relief.