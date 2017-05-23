Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer and RBI single to help the Rainiers in a shutout of Fresno.

Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs and the Tacoma Rainiers earned an 8-0 victory over the visiting Fresno Grizzlies before 4,055 at Cheney Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Rainiers (28-16) had four pitchers combine on the shutout and had no walks.

Starter Tyler Cloyd allowed three hits in five innings, striking out four. Nick Hagadone allowed one hit in two innings and struck out three. Ryne Harper allowed two hits in the eighth, and Mark Lowe pitched a perfect ninth.

Tacoma jumped on Fresno starter David Paulino early, with a four-run first on four hits and a walk. Vogelbach’s two-run homer to right field and D.J. Peterson’s two-run double to left were the big blows. It was 5-0 in the second on Vogelbach’s RBI single.

Tyler Smith also homered and Dario Pizzano had an RBI double for the Rainiers.

Fresno’s Tyler White and Derek Fisher each had two hits.