Danny Muno gets three hits and scores three runs to lift Rainiers to victory.
Danny Muno had three hits and scored three runs as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the visiting Sacramento River Cats 7-4 on Sunday.
Up 2-1 in the fifth, Tacoma extended its lead when Boog Powell hit a two-run triple and then scored on a single by Daniel Vogelbach.
Sam Gaviglio (3-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on seven hits over 61/3 innings.
At Everett 11, Boise 5
Austin Grebeck, Eugene Helder and Johnny Adams each had three hits, as the AquaSox beat the Hawks.
Grebeck tripled, scored three runs and drove in two.
