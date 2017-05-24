Tyler O’Neill homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Rainiers.

The Tacoma Rainiers earned a 5-3 victory over the Fresno Grizzlies on Wednesday afternoon before 5,044 at Cheney Stadium.

Left fielder Tyler O’Neill homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Rainiers, and was accompanied by strong showings from Danny Muno, who was 4 for 4, and shortstop Tyler Smith, who was 3 for 4.

Rainiers starting pitcher Dillon Overton allowed three runs on six hits over four innings of work. He walked one and struck out four while not factoring into the decision.

Fresno’s Tyler White was 3 for 3 with a two-run homer.