Rainiers use three-run fourth inning. Jean Segura plays the entire game at shortstop, going 1 for 5.
Gordon Beckham drove in the go-ahead run in a three-run fourth inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 7-6 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Tuesday.
The single by Beckham started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Rainiers a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, D.J. Peterson and Danny Muno hit RBI singles.
Salt Lake got within one after Rey Navarro hit a solo home run in the sixth inning and Nolan Fontana scored on a ground out in the eighth.
Jean Segura played the entire game at shortstop and was 1 for 5 with two strikeouts.
At Vancouver 7, Everett 1
Vancouver scored six runs in the sixth inning, including a two-run double by Kevin Vicuna, to down the Everett AquaSox.
Eugene Helder homered in the first inning for Everett’s run. Joseph Rosa was 2 for 3 with a double.
