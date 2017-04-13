Chris Heston, who got the win, and Sam Gaviglio, who had a tough 1-0 loss, each went seven innings for the Rainiers.

Chris Heston threw seven complete innings and Tacoma earned a 5-0 victory to split a doubleheader with El Paso at Cheney Stadium on Thursday.

Heston allowed four hits and had six strikeouts.

Matt Magill allowed two hits over six innings, leading El Paso over the Rainiers 1-0 in the opener.

Tacoma scored four runs in the fifth inning.

Gordon Beckham and Daniel Vogelbach each hit RBI doubles and D.J. Peterson had a two-run double.

In the first game, Jamie Romak singled in Franchy Cordero in the first inning.

Tacoma’s Sam Gaviglio (0-1) went seven innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out four as both Tacoma starters went the distance in the doubleheader.