The statue of Mariner legend Ken Griffey Jr., which will be unveiled outside Safeco Field, arrived Wednesday night.

Beginning Friday night, Ken Griffey Jr. will greet Mariners fans at every home game.

A statue of Griffey was delivered to Safeco Field Wednesday. The statue of the M’s greatest player and one of Seattle’s most beloved sports figures will be unveiled outside the home-plate gate before Friday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

Update:

The statue has been unveiled. Here’s a look.

The corner of Edgar & Dave will always be home to Ken Griffey Jr. First look at his statue—now outside @SafecoField. pic.twitter.com/vplUcw46nx — Mariners (@Mariners) April 13, 2017

The Ken Griffey Jr. Statue has arrived in Seattle. See it for the first time Friday & take home a replica. https://t.co/XFQpQRWU1e #24EVER pic.twitter.com/WHrV36TesT — Mariners (@Mariners) April 13, 2017

This is the second time in a year that the organization has honored Griffey. During the M’s first home stand after Griffey was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last summer, the team retired his number, 24, in an emotional ceremony.

Griffey was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame with 99.3 percent of votes, the highest percentage of votes any player has received.

The statue dedication will take place Friday, with the first 45,000 fans receiving a replica of the Griffey statue.

Griffey’s statue isn’t the first at Safeco Field.

In 2011 a statue of former M’s broadcaster Dave Niehaus was installed on the main concourse in right-center field. Niehaus did M’s games for 34 years and died in 2010.