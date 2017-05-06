The Mariners aren’t alone in dealing with key players off to slow starts. Five others are Texas’ Mike Napoli, Colorado’s Carlos Gonzalez, Baltimore’s Mark Trumbo, Kansas City’s Alex Gordon and Toronto’s Jose Bautista.

Is it a slow start or something more? Now a just over month into the baseball season with most teams having played around 30 games, the upper-level players that have scuffled out of the gate now need to start producing. For some players, a subpar first month is a yearly, frustrating occurrence that must be endured for eventual success when the temperature warms the bat and hitting approach.

In Seattle, the Mariners are dealing with slow starts and patiently waiting for the bats of a few players to come to life and return to expected levels.

Third baseman Kyle Seager, a notoriously slow starter, has started, well, slow. Seager is hitting .247 with a .700 on-base plus slugging percentage, five doubles, a homer and 16 runs batted in in 27 games. There are everyday regulars with far worse numbers, but Seager’s minimal power numbers are less than ideal. Manager Scott Servais admitted that Seager’s hip issues that kept him out of the lineup for four straight games might have been an issue.

Across the diamond, first baseman Danny Valencia is trying to crawl his way out of an awful hole. Even after a four-hit game on Thursday, Valencia is hitting .217 with a .658 OPS, four doubles, three homers and nine RBI with 28 strikeouts in 26 games. Valencia lost his starting job to Daniel Vogelbach for about six days, but regained the spot and started to hit. He’s got seven of his 20 hits and three of his four homers in his last five games before Saturday’s matchup against Texas.

But the Mariners aren’t alone in dealing with key players off to slow starts. Here are five players who have struggled in the first month of the season:

Mike Napoli, Rangers

The Rangers signed the veteran right-handed masher to a one-year, $8.5 million contract this offseason to be a presence in the lineup as either a first baseman or designated hitter. The Rangers had experience with Napoli during two stints and he was coming off a solid power season where he posted an .800 OPS despite a .239 batting average with 22 doubles, 34 homers and 101 RBI. But Napoli’s bat has looked slow early in the season. He’s hitting just .155 with a .518 OPS, four doubles, four homers and 12 RBI in 29 games. In 120 plate appearances, he’s struck out a whopping 38 times.

“It’s kind of tough when we’re not playing as well and you’re struggling,” he told the Fort Worth Star Telegram. “I’ve been here before. It’s not my first time going through something like this. I’m positive. I always feel like I’m one pitch away from having that feeling of moving forward.”

Carlos Gonzalez, Rockies

They aren’t just talking about the Broncos in Denver right now. The Rockies came into Saturday atop the National League West with an 18-12 record, which is the second-best record in the NL. They’ve elevated to this spot while getting little or nothing from longtime right fielder Carlos Gonzalez. In 27 games, Gonzalez is hitting .200 with a .578 OPS with five doubles, two homers and six RBI and 24 strikeouts. He’s hitting .083 (2 for 24) with 10 strikeouts with runners in scoring position. Gonzalez is in the final year of his seven-year, $80 million contract and making just over $20 million this season. The Rockies aren’t going to re-sign him to another multi-year deal. Colorado needs Gonzalez to come to life if they want to maintain this surprising start. He needs to come to life if he wants to get paid next season.

Mark Trumbo, Orioles

It seemed unlikely that Trumbo could replicate the insane start he had to the 2016 season with the Orioles when he hit .337 with a .958 OPS, three doubles, six homers and 19 RBI in April. It helped spur the 31-year-old to a big season, hitting a league-high 47 homers and 108 RBI. Trumbo re-signed with the Orioles for three years and $37.5 million in the offseason. The beginning of 2017 has been a struggle. Trumbo is hitting .221 with a .582 OPS, four doubles, two homers and 12 RBI in 28 games. Like Gonzalez, Trumbo’s team hasn’t been bothered by his lack of production.

“There’s so many things that have to go right to produce the results you’re looking for, and sometimes it just doesn’t happen for you and it’s not something that’s easily explained,” Trumbo told the Baltimore Sun. “But I’m doing the same drills that I know produced results, and I played long enough where I feel like I have a good game plan when I go to the plate, but give it a little more time and things can change pretty quickly.”

Alex Gordon, Royals

A cornerstone of the Royals’ World Series run, Gordon now looks like a decaying veteran playing through a career of injuries. Given how hard Gordon plays and the punishment he puts his body through, it’s not a surprise to see him slowing down. At age 33, his swing looks slow and his Gold Glove defense only appears in bursts. He’s hitting .180 with a .504 OPS, five doubles, no homers and six RBI in 27 games. He signed a four-year, $72 million contract following the World Series in his free-agent season as the Royals tried to keep their title core together. It seemed like a risk at the time and a mistake now.

That’s not a small investment for a small-market team like the Royals. They owe him $20 million in 2018, $20 million in 2019 and $23 million in 2020.

Jose Bautista, Blue Jays

Toronto has the worst record in baseball. It’s not by accident. They have many players either injured or not producing. Of the underachievers, Bautista gets the nod because he’s been playing every day and producing minimally. It wasn’t what the Blue Jays expected when they signed him to a one-year, $18.5 million contract in the offseason. Bautista is hitting .187 with a .596 OPS, four doubles, two homers and nine RBI in 29 games.

Dishonorable mention

• Curtis Granderson, Mets; Dansby Swanson, Braves; Adrian Gonzalez, Dodgers; Jackie Bradley, Jr., Red Sox; Tim Anderson, White Sox; Kyle Schwarber, Cubs.