Felix Hernandez feels "so-so" after playing catch, but James Paxton, Steve Cishek and Mitch Haniger are making progress in their recoveries.

TORONTO — Like many managers in baseball, Scott Servais doesn’t enjoy providing daily injury updates for players on the disabled list, wanting to focus on the guys available. But with so many key players on the DL, he has no choice but to do so.

Friday’s update yielded good and bad news for Mariners’ fans.

The bad news was that right-hander Felix Hernandez didn’t feel great after playing catch on back-t0-back days and will take a few days off from throwing. Hernandez is recovering from bursitis in his shoulder and had been making progress in the strengthening aspect. He started playing catch earlier in the week.

“He felt just so-so,” Servais said. “So we’ll back off. I don’t think he’s going to throw today.”

There was some hope that Hernandez might be able to join the Mariners in the coming weeks. But he has yet to really test the arm beyond playing catch. He still needs to ramp up the intensity and graduate to long toss, then throwing off a mound and at least one rehab outing. Realistically, he might not be back in the rotation until June.

The good news was that reliever Steve Cishek (hip surgery), starter James Paxton (forearm strain) and outfielder Mitch Haniger (strained oblique) have made steps in their recoveries.

“The other guys are moving along pretty well,” Servais said.

In his second rehab stint with Class AAA Tacoma, Cishek pitched a scoreless inning on Thursday night at Cheney Stadium, striking out two batters and walking one.

“Cishek threw well last night,” Servais said of the report. “The ball was coming out of his hand better. There was more life to his pitches. So that’s definitely moving in the right direction. He’s probably going to have one more rehab (outing) and then we’ll evaluate where he’s at when come off the road trip.”

Paxton played catch for the first time since going on the disabled, throwing at 60 feet. Because he’s only been on the disabled list since May 5, there is some hope he could return soon.

“He’s going to need an extended appearance, whether it’s a simulated game or a rehab start,” Servais said. “We’ve got to stretch him out a little. He hasn’t been down that long, but I’ll lean on the medical people and Mel (Stottlemyre).”

Haniger has been swinging a bat in the pool, but was cleared to start hitting off a tee. That’s the first test in what will be followed by light swings in the cage, then full swings and batting practice. He’ll also need a handful of rehab games to get his timing back.

Servais hopes that Cishek could be available to return on the upcoming homestand, while Haniger and Paxton could return sometime on the brutal road trip in the final week of May that starts with three games against the Nationals (May 23-25), three against the Red Sox (May 26-27) and then two at Coors Field vs. the Rockies (May 29-30).