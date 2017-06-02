Every day is Doughnut Day when these five Phillies pitchers come to the plate.

Friday, in case you missed it, was National Doughnut Day.

“Just Friday?” asked Phillies pitchers Joaquin Benoit, Hector Neris, Pat Neshek, Edubray Ramos and Joely Rodriguez, who’ve gone a combined 0 for 110 at the plate in the first two months of the season.

Headlines

• At TheKicker.com: “Brady gets 6th finger surgically added to hand to hold future ring.”

• At Fark.com: “Shaq gets a pedicure, and it is spectacular (not safe for lunch).”

Let’s play three!

United Airlines is about to unveil the world’s longest flight, 8,700 miles from L.A. to Singapore — nearly 18 hours.

To help pass all that air time, the in-flight movie will be replays of three Yankees-Red Sox games.

A-plus for a Bee

Ananya Vinay, a sixth-grader from Fresno, Calif., won the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling:

a) “marocain”

b) “Krzyzewski”

c) “covfefe”

He’s baaaaack

A South Florida high-school football player reportedly committed to Miami, decommitted and recommitted last month — all in a 12-hour span.

Quickie scouting report: The kid ought to be dynamite on returns and reverses.

Ice capades

Predators fan Jacob Waddell, who threw a dead catfish on the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in Pittsburgh, has had the three charges against him dismissed.

Even better, he’s been credited with a cat trick.

No. 1 with the fans

The Mets’ Mr. Met mascot flipped fans the bird during Wednesday’s game.

Which probably explains why the Phillie Phanatic has fur-covered fingers.

Drone and droner

A drone crash-landed just inches from a fan at a Padres game last month.

Baseball stat nerds, not missing a beat, immediately credited it with a launch angle of 29 degrees and an entrance velocity of 62 mph.

Talking the talk

• Nats first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, to MLB.com, on the absurdity of pitchers plunking hitters in retaliation for hitting a home run: “I don’t get to fight the pitcher when he strikes me out twice.”

• At ESPN.com, on the Penguins’ hockey dominance: “Forget Blitzburgh, welcome to Iceburgh.”

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha World-Herald, on ex-Nebraska D-lineman Baker Steinkuhler pursuing a career in nursing: “It’s going well. So far he’s only sacked seven surgeons.”

Faster, higher, cheerier

Cheerleading could become an Olympic sport by 2024?

All for drug tests, stand up and holler!

Paging Mr. Goodwrench

Autobol — two teams of car drivers playing soccer with a 4-foot ball — was first introduced by German auto racer Karl Kappler in the early 1930s.

The sport has evolved so much, amazed pundits say, that the vehicles are even faking breakdowns now.

More headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “Drunken Mr. Met arrested after streaking field during Mets game.”

• At Fark.com: “You would think that Tiger Woods would know when to use a driver.”

The NBA Bowl?

The Warriors enjoyed a nine-day gap between the Westerm Conference finals and the NBA Finals.

What is this, pro basketball or college football?

Toke or treat

Candy makers have come up with cannibis-infused CBD Gummies.

Pot pundits predict a record number of trick-or-treaters at Spaceman Lee’s house this October.

Good question

Speaking of which, why doesn’t High Times magazine seek naming rights to the Broncos’ stadium?

Quote marks

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, after a newly engaged couple in Canada escaped serious injury when the hot-air balloon in which he’d just proposed to her crashed in Edmonton: “Well, that’s one way of getting the ‘for worse’ part out of the way early.”

• Greg Cote of the Miami Herald, on the rare 1909 T-206 Honus Wagner baseball card on the auction block: “I don’t wanna say it might be a fake, but if you look closely you can see an ESPN banner on the outfield wall.”

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, on the police video of Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest: “Tiger is more confused than a Cleveland Brown in the end zone.”

• Jim Barach of WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., after an 8-foot great white shark leaped into an Australian fisherman’s 16-foot boat: “Twenty bucks says the first words out of his mouth were: ‘I think we need a bigger boat!’ ”

Stat of the Week

According to Mike Petriello of MLB.com, batters are hitting .541 with a 1.074 slugging percentage on balls with an exit velocity of at least 95 mph, and just .218 with a .255 slugging when they hit the ball 94 mph or under.

Quoth the mavens

• Comedian Argus Hamilton, on Verdun Hayes making skydiving history at 101: “The oldest man ever to jump out of an airplane voluntarily. That was United Airlines’ story, and they’re sticking to it.”

• Eric Kolenich of the Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch, on news that ex-Maryland football coach Randy Edsall was that state’s highest-paid employee in 2016: “Just one odd thing about this. … He was fired in 2015.”

• Matt Snyder of CBSsports.com, on Nats slugger Bryce Harper’s errant helmet toss at the Giants’ Hunter Strickland when Harper charged the mound: “He looked like 50 Cent throwing out the first pitch in Citi Field.”

• Bryce Harper’s wife Kayla, via Snapchat, nonchalantly hopping a plane for a vacation trip with friends while her husband was charging the mound in San Francisco: “It’s fine. Yes, I am aware my husband is throwing punches, but the travels live on.”

• Blogger TC Chong, on United Airlines hoping to land the naming rights for the new NFL stadium in Los Angeles: “Will Charger fans show up and try to drag their team back to San Diego?”

Truth in advertising

Panthers coach Ron Rivera admitted Kelvin Benjamin was “a bit heavy” — one pooh-poohed report put it at 280 pounds — and that he appeared out of shape during the team’s first offseason OTAs.

Wide receiver? No kidding.