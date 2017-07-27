Nick Noonan drove in four runs as the Colorado Springs Sky Sox beat the Tacoma Rainiers 16-9 on Thursday night in a Pacific Coast League game.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Nick Noonan drove in four runs while Nate Orf and Andrew Susac drove in three apiece as the Colorado Springs Sky Sox beat the Tacoma Rainiers 16-9 on Thursday night in a Pacific Coast League game.

Tacoma (52-53) tied the score 4-4 in the fourth after D.J. Peterson scored on an error.

Andrew Barbosa (6-1) got the win in relief while Tacoma starter Christian Bergman (8-2) took the loss, allowing 11 runs on 10 hits.

Peterson singled three times, scoring two runs. Ian Miller also had three hits for the Rainiers and Leonys Martin hit a grand slam.

At Spokane 6, Everett 4

Joe Venturino drove in two runs for the AquaSox (19-23) and Eugene Helder had three hits and one run batted in. Johnny Adams had two hits and one RBI. Michael Suarez (4-2) was the loser, allowing five runs on eight hits in 32/3 innings.