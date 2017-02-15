The Mariners pitchers and catcher had their first official spring training workout on Wednesday. Here’s some video of it.
Ryan Divish: 206-464-2373 or rdivish@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @RyanDivish. Ryan Divish covers the Mariners and offers his perspective all season. He gives his inside look at Major League Baseball and power rankings every Sunday.
Seahawks Fan Fix
Your weekly dose of off-the-wall news about the Seahawks. Delivered Friday mornings.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.