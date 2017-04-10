Take in the sights and sounds from the Mariners' 6-0 win over the Astros in their home opener at Safeco Field.

Player introductions:

Players take the field:

Manager Scott Servais:

On bouncing back after 1-6 start:

“We have a lot of fight in us. We’ve got some grind in our team. It was a rough week — there’s no doubt. The minute I walked in this morning, I just wanted to treat it like opening day. Let’s just start over.”

On injured Jean Segura:

“It’s day-to-day right now. We don’t know yet. He tweaked his hamstring a little bit. It’s very mild. Fingers crossed he’s going to be available tomorrow or the next day.”

On if the boos bothered him:

“No. I think our player know. It’s been a rough week. Obviously our fanbase is on it — they’re watching everything we do, and they’re fired up about the prospects of our team.”

Pitcher James Paxton:

On the team bouncing back:

“It was a tough road trip. We didn’t play very well. Especially coming after yesterday — that was tough. So coming into today, I knew it was big to get us back on the right foot. We did what we needed to do. We won the ballgame.”

On the offense:

“This offense is going to take off. I’m confident we’re going to be scoring runs on a regular basis. Yesterday, we scored runs — we did a great job. I think that was the start of this offense starting to get hot. We’re going to be just fine.”

On his approach this year:

“It’s different. I’m not in Tacoma. I feel comfortable — I feel really confident in what I’m doing. Focusing on the process of what I need to do out there, and getting good results.”

Outfielder Mitch Haniger: