Shawn O'Malley was back in the Mariners clubhouse Wednesday but a return to the field may take a little while after he had an appendectomy Tuesday.

Shawn O’Malley was back in the Mariners’ clubhouse Wednesday morning.

But when the 29-year-old utility player will be back on the field is still uncertain after he underwent appendectomy surgery Tuesday.

O’Malley said trainers have not told him when he will be able to return, though a recovery period of two or three weeks is likely.

“That’s first thing I asked is — how long will I be out,’’ he said Wednesday. “I hate not being out there.’’

In fact, the surgery could not have come at a worse time as O’Malley was in the finishing stages of a spring training roster spot battle with Taylor Motter and Mike Freeman as a utility player.

“It’s too bad,’’ said manager Scott Servais. “Timing is everything in this game. Stuff happens that is obviously out of your control. Take care of it and go from there.”

With now under two weeks to the April 3 opener at Houston, the reality is that O’Malley has almost certainly lost out on any chance of being on the 25-man roster and will start the year in Tacoma, something Servais all but admitted Wednesday.

“We needed a utility guy, whether it was going to be O’Malley or Freeman or Motter,’’ Servais said. ‘’One of those guys will still win the job. It looks like Shawn will be a little behind the eight-ball now just because he’s going to miss some time. But it’s not going to change anything with how we put the roster together.”

O’Malley said he began to feel sick to his stomach on Monday and had cramps. “I actually thought it was gas,’’ he said.

Instead, appendicitis was diagnosed.

“The doctor told me that a woman ran a marathon five days after she had one so I want to be back in four days,’’ he said. “I know that probably won’t happen.’’

Wednesday, he hoped to at least do some glovework “because that’s just all hands.’’ But any real baseball work is a little ways away.

It’s not the path O’Malley envisioned for this season.

But if he has to start the year in Tacoma, he can at least draw on last year’s experience when he also began the season in Triple-AAA before being recalled in May and appearing in 89 games and creating a bit of Mariner lore with a three-run homer to cap a comeback win against the Angels on the weekend when Ken Griffey Jr. was being honored.

“He’s played very well (this spring),’’ Servais said of O’Malley who has hit .278 in 36 at-bats. “Done a nice job at shortstop and wherever we’ve put him. We all know what Shawn brings. It’s the high energy, great effort every time he’s out there, whether it’s a spring training ‘B’ game or we put him in late in a game in a big-league game. We understand what he brings and we value it. Hopefully he can get healthy and back on the field as soon as possible.”

Simmons working his way back; Zych, Cishek also closer to returning

Shae Simmons, who has been sidelined the last 10 days with forearm stiffness, played catch on Tuesday as he attempts to work his way back into the battle for a spot in the bullpen.

“I think that went okay,’’ Servais said of the outing for the 26-year-old right-hander acquired in the off-season from Atlanta. “We’ll be cautious and slowly work his arm back into shape before he gets on the mound. We’ll get him stretched out. I do not have a timetable.”

Simmons reported no day-after issues on Wednesday morning but said he’s unsure when he will be able to throw from a mound.

“It’s smarter to take it slow,’’ he said. “We can’t win a World Series in April. I’m not going to help the team by trying to rush back. I know it will be better for me to sit back and make sure everything is good so throughout the season I will be productive enough to come in and help the team when needed.’’

Still, the ailment has also added to what has been a frustrating time for Simmons, who has pitched in just seven Major League games since 2014 while dealing with elbow issues.

“It’s not fun to go out there and try and compete at this level and in the back of your mind worry about if something is going to happen depending on how you feel that day,’’ he said. “It’s easier to perform if you aren’t worried about anything — getting hurt or anything like that. You can focus on your pitch and not how it’s going to feel.’’

The Mariners remain hopeful that two other bullpen contenders — Steve Cishek and Tony Zych – could be ready for the start of the season.

“With Simmons going down and trying to see how the other stuff plays out in our bullpen, the sooner we get him back the better,’’ Servais said of Cishek, who had off-season hip surgery.

Zych, battling a shoulder issue, is “getting very close’’ to returning, Servais said. “There’s a chance maybe here in the next few days.’’