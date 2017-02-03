The M's continue to blend the past with the present in their uniforms with the release of their latest spring training hat.

Joining six other teams around baseball, the Mariners on Friday unveiled a newly designed hat they’ll wear during spring training this season.

The hat, which features a teal brim and navy blue crown adorned with the classic trident logo, continues the trend among recent Mariners uniforms to blend new and old. Prior to the 2015 season, the club rolled out cream-colored Sunday alternates with the modern logo but retro blue and yellow color scheme — a quick fan-favorite.

It appears the new spring training lids, taking instead the modern color scheme with retro logo, will be met with similar approval.

I'm not really one for hats, but this? Heeeeeeeellllllllllll yes. https://t.co/ARsAUPed28 — Not Local Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) February 3, 2017

Oh my gosh. I want seven of these. No, a dozen. No, three million. No, a dozen. https://t.co/Jl98tto9vs — Christopher Crawford (@Crawford_MILB) February 3, 2017

I don't even like the teal but these are really cool. https://t.co/NMHcmzXILJ — Jason A. Churchill (@ProspectInsider) February 3, 2017

The Mariners haven’t worn the trident logo on any official hat since 1980 and abandoned the style altogether after the 1986 season.

As was noted by sports graphic designer Todd Radom, the M’s ditched the upside-down trident logo because, according to Greek mythology, it was bad luck.

The Seattle Mariners trident is back, at least for Spring Training. Who remembers the fact that it went away because of Greek mythology? pic.twitter.com/dIAemAvNYa — Todd Radom (@ToddRadom) February 3, 2017

In the 10 seasons the M’s wore the upside-down trident, they compiled a 641-924 record and failed to record a .500 season. Although, maybe it wasn’t the trident; it took until 1991 for the M’s to eclipse the .500 mark.

The cap is currently available in all Mariners team stores and online. The current iteration comes with a spring training patch on the side, but Mariners social media manager Colin O’Keefe tweets that plain versions will be available in mid-February.