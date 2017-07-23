Follow here for live updates, analysis and commentary as the Mariners (49-50) take on the Yankees (50-46) in the final game of their four-game series at Safeco Field.
The Mariners’ struggles at Safeco Field continued last night, dropping their second in a row to the Yankees. The M’s are still looking for their first win since returning home from a 5-1 road trip to open the second half of the season. Follow above for live updates, analysis and commentary.
Yovani Gallardo (4-7, 5.59 ERA) makes his first start since returning to the Mariners’ rotation in place of Sam Gaviglio. He last started a game June 17, allowing five runs over five innings to the Rangers. He is opposed by Yankees right-hander Luis Cessa (0-3, 4.61 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.
