Will Scott Servais get ejected more in 2017? Is a hot dog a sandwich? He gives answers to these pressing questions in a Reddit AMA.

We’re in the lull of the baseball offseason, at least for those not named Jerry Dipoto. The GM and winter meetings are in the rearview mirror. Eligible BBWAA members are currently turning in their Hall of Fame ballots. The stove is still hot, but maybe a few degrees cooler than it was a week ago.

What better time for Mariners manager Scott Servais to hop on his web browser of choice and personally answer some questions sent directly to him from fans? Any questions, even! Yep, Servais participated in a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) Friday afternoon.

The inquiries ranged from detailed inside baseball questions to the obscure. Head over to the /r/Mariners subreddit to scope the whole thread for yourself, but we’ve compiled the best of Servais’ answers below.

/u/LethalGuacamole: Could you get ejected more in 2017 than you did in 2016? I love watching managers stick up for their players.

Servais: “That’s really changed quite a bit because of all the instant replay. You just wait and go to the replay. The only time you really get involved with the umpires is if there’s a rule interpretation issue. There’s a chance you’ll see more, but it’s got to be real, I don’t want to fake it.”

/u/the_minecraft_factor: How do you feel about the insane August schedule, especially the 12-game, 4-city road trip? Are you planning on handling things differently than you normally would?

Servais: “It’s concerning, just because of the time of year it is, and looking at our 2016 season that was kind of a tough time for us. Once we got reinforcements we kind of settled in. And the fact that we’re on the road for that period of time, I am a little concerned about it.”

/u/jdarcey: We keep hearing that Ben Gamel will start in the outfield with Mitch Haniger and Martin. Where does that leave Guillermo Heredia?

Servais: “Heredia will still get plenty of opportunity in Spring Training to win a spot on our Opening Day club. He spend part of the offseason in the Arizona Fall League and made some changes to his swing. I liked where he was at. Baserunning, fielding—those are all pluses for him. But we want him to get more efficient in his base-stealing because he’s so fast.”

/u/minus50dkp: Out of all the guys you saw on the club last year who surprised you the most?

Servais: “I would say Leonys Martin, James Paxton too. Also Edwin Diaz.”

/u/the_minecraft_factor: What do you like most about Seattle (as a city), now that you’ve been here for a year?

Servais: “I live in Bellevue and I love driving across the water from Mercer into the city in the summertime. It puts you into the right frame of mind in the season. I love the diversity of the city, from the geography and the mountains and the water, to the people, to the food. It’s very unique.”

And, crucially…

/u/Danster21: Is a hot dog a sandwich?

Servais: “No, a hot dog is not a sandwich.”