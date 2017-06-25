The Astros snapped the Mariners six-game winning streak last night. Can the M's start a new one and take the series? Follow here for live updates.
For the first time in a week, the Mariners lost on Saturday, 5-2 to the Astros. It snapped a six-game winning streak, but the M’s remain a game over .500 and in second in the AL West. Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (39-38) face the division-leading Astros (51-25) in the final game of their series at Safeco Field.
The M’s send Ariel Miranda (6-3, 4.04 ERA) to the mound, opposing the Astros’ Francis Marte (2-0, 5.02 ERA) as each team goes for the series win. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PT. You can find the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming as the free game of the day on MLB.tv.
